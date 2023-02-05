Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 13,224 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,601.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

