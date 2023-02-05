Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in POSCO were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in POSCO by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,702,000 after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 31.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 482,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $60.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.17. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

