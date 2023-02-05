Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWC opened at $121.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day moving average of $112.09. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.75 and a 52 week high of $132.91.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

