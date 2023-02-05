Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 53.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0286 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

