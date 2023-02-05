Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

