Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAV. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth about $128,000.

Shares of MAV stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

