Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,105 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $12.02 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

