Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,494 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,003 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 333.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 35.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,315 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 195,425 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesabi Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Mesabi Trust

Shares of MSB stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

