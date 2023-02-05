Raymond James & Associates Sells 15,045 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Buckle were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Buckle by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Buckle news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.30 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 67.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

