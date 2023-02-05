Raymond James & Associates Sells 201 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPX Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPX Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.24. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $711,567.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,561.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.



