Raymond James & Associates Sells 23,210 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,210 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MFG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity at Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $651,334.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,093,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,123,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MFG opened at $3.16 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.