Raymond James & Associates Sells 250 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Avangrid were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 94.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Avangrid by 22.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Avangrid by 42.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter worth $940,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Avangrid by 123.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 323,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 178,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36.

AGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avangrid to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

