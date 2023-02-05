Raymond James & Associates Sells 250 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Avangrid were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 94.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Avangrid by 22.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Avangrid by 42.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter worth $940,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Avangrid by 123.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 323,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 178,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.
Avangrid Stock Performance
NYSE:AGR opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Avangrid Company Profile
Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avangrid (AGR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.