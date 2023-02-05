Raymond James & Associates Sells 258 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NewMarket were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 149,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in NewMarket by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in NewMarket by 12,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NewMarket by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NEU stock opened at $361.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $280.28 and a 1 year high of $370.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

