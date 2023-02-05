Raymond James & Associates Sells 29,209 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth $416,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth $196,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $207.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $67.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. Analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNOP. Alliance Global Partners raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

