Raymond James & Associates Sells 32,355 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,355 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $1,890,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,233,000 after buying an additional 509,571 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

MAN stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 38.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

