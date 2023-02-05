Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,410 Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 903.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SBIO opened at $32.78 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $37.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01.

