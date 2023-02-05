Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,741 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SiTime were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITM opened at $127.93 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $270.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.88.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

SITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $73,633.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,100.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,137. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

