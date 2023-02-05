Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,281 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.

