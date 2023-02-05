Raymond James & Associates Sells 954 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Scholastic were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,540 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Scholastic by 36.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 94,623 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 32.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after acquiring an additional 87,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Scholastic by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 541,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Price Performance

Scholastic stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.14. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

About Scholastic

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

