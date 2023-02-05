Raymond James & Associates Sells 96,476 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,476 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 645.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

