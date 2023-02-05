Raymond James & Associates Takes $270,000 Position in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 264,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMDX. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LumiraDx by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 335,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMDX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on LumiraDx from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

LMDX opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $303.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.29. LumiraDx Limited has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $42.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.89 million. LumiraDx had a negative return on equity of 456.53% and a negative net margin of 115.81%. Analysts forecast that LumiraDx Limited will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

