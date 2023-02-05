Raymond James & Associates Takes $275,000 Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 84.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Natera by 93.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 4,595.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Natera by 178.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of Natera stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.17. Natera had a negative return on equity of 109.07% and a negative net margin of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $844,159.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,323.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,323.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $70,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,804. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

