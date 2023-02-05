Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,784,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,202,000 after purchasing an additional 207,710 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 86,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,990,060.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 86,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,990,060.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 285,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,054,549.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,415,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,800,147.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853 in the last ninety days. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE RYAN opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.