Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,212 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $100,195.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $835.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $415.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.84%.

WLKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

