Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 19.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 257,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 52.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $6.94 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $62,549 over the last ninety days.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

(Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.