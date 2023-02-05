Raymond James Increases Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$64.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AGGZF. TD Securities upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Up 9.1 %

OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $40.27 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $40.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.