Raymond James Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $170.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.49.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.05. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

