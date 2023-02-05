Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Rayonier Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:RYN opened at $36.00 on Friday. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

