RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,541,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 505.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $247.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

