RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,541,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
Shares of RBC stock opened at $247.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94.
RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RBC Bearings (RBC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.