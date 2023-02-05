Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $48.87 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 818,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after buying an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 510.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 63,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 52,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

