Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 1,497 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.51. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

