RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

RNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.3 %

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $206.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $212.57.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

