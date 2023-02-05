Renasant Bank Purchases 6,087 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Renasant Bank raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,056.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,089.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 32,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,913 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,629.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 73,509 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,922.2% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,811.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.24. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.