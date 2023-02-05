Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.05.
QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE QSR opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,234 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,470. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
