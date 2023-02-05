Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.05.

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

NYSE QSR opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,234 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,470. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

