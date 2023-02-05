Reviewing Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cardiff Oncology and Anavex Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 314.51%. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $45.25, indicating a potential upside of 301.87%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Anavex Life Sciences.

17.8% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Anavex Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $360,000.00 239.53 -$28.29 million ($0.92) -2.10 Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.98 million ($0.62) -18.16

Cardiff Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Anavex Life Sciences. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiff Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -10,089.26% -31.30% -29.03% Anavex Life Sciences N/A -32.43% -30.46%

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Anavex Life Sciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

(Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.