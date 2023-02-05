Reviewing Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) & Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rent the Runway and Hingham Institution for Savings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 0 4 8 0 2.67 Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rent the Runway currently has a consensus price target of $6.55, suggesting a potential upside of 44.27%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $203.30 million 1.45 -$211.80 million ($2.38) -1.91 Hingham Institution for Savings $91.21 million 7.27 $37.52 million $17.04 18.15

This table compares Rent the Runway and Hingham Institution for Savings’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hingham Institution for Savings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rent the Runway. Rent the Runway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hingham Institution for Savings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rent the Runway and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway -53.24% -649.61% -36.22% Hingham Institution for Savings 31.71% 14.76% 1.40%

Risk & Volatility

Rent the Runway has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Rent the Runway on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

