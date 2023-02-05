Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 99,417 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,196.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,417 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $144.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

