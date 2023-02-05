Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,081.67 ($75.11).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($66.44) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($82.75) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($71.63) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($58.05) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.75) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($68.80), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($341,539.38).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

RIO stock opened at GBX 6,128 ($75.68) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,918.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,256.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,406 ($79.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £99.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 691.65.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.