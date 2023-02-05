Robert W. Baird Increases Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $135.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $115.73 on Friday. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $147.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.38.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.