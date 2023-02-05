Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 368 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,368,654,000 after acquiring an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of SEA by 199.8% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $291,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,945 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 20.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,283 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $267,125,000 after acquiring an additional 673,302 shares in the last quarter. Kora Management LP increased its position in shares of SEA by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 3,763,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $251,641,000 after acquiring an additional 270,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $175.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance reduced their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

