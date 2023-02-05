Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 1,241.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 113.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,760 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 12.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

MTX stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.78.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 5.76%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sidoti cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.