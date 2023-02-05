Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 4,928 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 3,470.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after buying an additional 6,561,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 32.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after buying an additional 375,528 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 84.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 318,053 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 36.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,079,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 291,212 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $27.53 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

