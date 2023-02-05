Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 684,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,508,000 after purchasing an additional 44,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 654,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,286,000 after purchasing an additional 57,028 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,903 shares of company stock worth $1,130,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $103.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.34. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

