Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.16. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

