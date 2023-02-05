Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 1,440.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.86. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70.

Insider Activity

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 67.70%. Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $87,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,234 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading

