Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $115,000 Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 610.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,173 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,236,000 after buying an additional 523,740 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,425,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,403,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after buying an additional 399,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.07.

PHR stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $301,894.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,234.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,838.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $301,894.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,234.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,234 shares of company stock worth $2,903,473. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

