Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $118,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at $123,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $71.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.21. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $74.79.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

