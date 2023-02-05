Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $4.62 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

