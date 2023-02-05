Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 443.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,894,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,243,000 after buying an additional 197,613 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 3,004.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 449,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 435,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 82,320 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,105,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,517 shares during the period.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA USO opened at $64.40 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.