Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $127,000 Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,235,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ TENB opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 1.27. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have commented on TENB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $106,486.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,797.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,075. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.